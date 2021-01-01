Those Loafers named by Phoebe, the elegant ancient Greek mythological daughter of the Ouranos (Sky) and Gaia (Earth). The rounded square shape with the pony skin detail emphasizing by the trendy chunky heels, transform those timeless loafers to an edgy shoe statement. Look fabulous with everything, from denim to suits and from skirts to culottes. Match Phoebe with the RANIA KROUPI Narcissus Leather Anklet with the chain, or without by passing the anklet through the pull-on loops. Dare to be elegant! Fine Italian black pony skin leather Black nappa leather Leather lining Leather sole Heel height 30 MM / 1.2 inch Handmade in Athens Limited offering of small production RANIA KROUPI luxury shoes use the highest quality of leathers and materials and each design is of limited production. To enjoy your RANIA KROUPI luxury shoes for a long time should handle them with care and store in their original dust bag when not in use. Protect shoes from moisture and harsh environments as these can damage the leather. Do not use any water or solvents to clean leather. To clean leather use a soft, dry cloth. To clean pony skin exclusively, you may use a semi dry cloth. Slight variations in leathers and exotic skins are entirely normal for the type of natural leathers and is an expression of the uniqueness's of every RANIA KROUPI creation. Women's Artisanal Black Leather Phoebe Pony Loafers Shoes 4 UK RANIA KROUPI