Pencil dress in print Punto di Roma fabric. Round neckline and ¾ sleeves. Concealed zip fastening in the back. Decorative seams - darts in the front which starts at the neckline and end at the waist. Seam underneath the bust creating a subtle empire line. 6cm wide faux leather panel at the side from the underarm to the hem. Small 10cm slit at the back. Fully lined. Fitted silhouette. 70%viscose-25%polyamind-5%elastane+100%viscose Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Black Leather Print Punto Di Roma Pencil Dress Medium Conquista