Maki Sandals are handmade by skilled craftsmen from the Mediterranean coasts of Turkey using ancient techniques of these lands. All sandals are made using premium quality calfskin leather with 4mm anti-slip natural rubber heels and padded insoles for additional comfort. Minimalist in design yet bold in colour; Maki Sandals always aims to put a smile on your face! Leather is an organic material so it will change in colour and texture over time as part of its natural ageing process. If your sandals get soiled, clean them using a soft damp cloth by gently wiping off any dirt - do not spot clean, wipe the entire surface. For more serious stains, we recommend taking your sandals to a professional leather cleaning and maintenance service. Wearing your sandals in wet weather is not recommended as water may stain the leather. Should your sandals get wet, let the leather air dry; never use a hairdryer or other heat source to dry leather. Leather fades naturally over time, but sunlight speeds up this process so be sure to keep your sandals away from direct sunlight when storing them. Women's Artisanal Olive Leather Root Flat Sandals - Shoes 8 UK Maki Sandals