This Softest Suede Leather Mini Skirt is perfect for the Spring with a soft shirt or sweater. It is lined and with zip. A wardrobe essential for daily wear for a lifetime. This skirt is rich in Colombian heritage. From first to last stitch it has been made in our Bogota workshop by one of our fine artisans. Many hours have been spend to ensure this beautiful skirt gives you much pleasure in its wearing. Please note lifestyle photography is to illustrate styling only, colour may differ. This skirt selection is honey. Available in multiple colours. Finest goats suede leather. Polyester lining Specialist Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Brown Leather Softest Suede Mini Skirt - Honey XS ZUT London