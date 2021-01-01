This Softest Suede Leather Mini Skirt is perfect for the Spring with a soft shirt or sweater. It is lined and with zip. A wardrobe essential for daily wear for a lifetime. This skirt is rich in Colombian heritage. From first to last stitch it has been made in our Bogota workshop by one of our fine artisans. Many hours have been spend to ensure this beautiful skirt gives you much pleasure in its wearing. Please note lifestyle photography is to illustrate styling only, colour may differ. This skirt selection is Light Grey. Available in multiple colours. Finest Suede Leather skirt Polyester lining Specialist Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Grey Leather Softest Suede Mini Skirt - Light XL ZUT London