Soil Shade Poemotion Sneakers are a refreshing and unique take on any average shoe. With an intentionally worn look and spontaneous sparkly sole, this statement shoe is easy to style with anything. Their character will evolve with you and will be there every step of the way. Composition: Real Leather Care Information: The colour of this product may fade if exposed to sunlight for too long. Leather may be damaged if it gets wet. Women's Artisanal Leather Soil Shade Poemotion Sneakers Shoes 6 UK Boo Pala