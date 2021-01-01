Softest suede leather classic short jacket. Gorgeous dressed up or down, with dress, trousers or jeans. Perfect for the capsule wardrobe. Wear daily for a lifetime. The production of this beautiful piece is rich in Colombian craftsmanship and artisan heritage. From first stitch to last this garment was made in our Bogota workshop by one of our fine artisans. Please note lifestyle photography is to illustrate styling only, colour may differ. This jacket is Honey. Finest goat suede leather Specialist Leather Dry Clean only Women's Artisanal Brown Leather Suede Classic Short Jacket - Honey Large ZUT London