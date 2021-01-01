The softest suede patchwork coat & dress. Any way you style it, you can be sure you will turn heads! Wonderful flavour of 60's and 70's and at the same time - so avant-garde. The production of this beautiful piece is rich in Colombian craftsmanship and artisan heritage. From first stitch to last, this garment was made in a Bogota workshop by one of ZUT's fine artisans. Each patchwork coat is an individual and unique garment and colour combinations may vary. Finest suede leather Specialist leather dry Women's Artisanal Leather Suede colour 2 Patchwork Coat & Dress Large ZUT London