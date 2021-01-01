Softest suede leather short jacket. Gorgeous with a flowy dress or trousers or jeans and a T shirt. Unique and delightful. Beautiful embroidered flower detail front and back. Delightful lower arm leather detail with leather braid stitching. Daily wear for a lifetime. The production of this beautiful piece is rich in Colombian craftsmanship and artisan heritage. From first stitch to last this garment was made in our Bogota workshop by one of our fine artisans. Please note lifestyle photography is to illustrate styling only, colour may differ. This embroidered is sky blue. Finest goat suede leather Specialist Leather Dry Clean only Women's Artisanal Blue Leather "Suede Short Embroidered Jacket-Sky Large ZUT London