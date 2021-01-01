Calypso just a leather strap from your first two toes to the top of your foot, composes the front of this classic beautiful sandal. A strap wraps around the bottom of the ankle and fastens for comfort and safety. In three easy-to-wear colors, choose the one you like, you are sure to combine it easily Handmade in Greece We use: High quality leathers (from the island of Crete without chemicals with natural tan). Elastic modern sole (for more comfort) They are handmade (by experienced sandal manufacturers) They are timeless (so we invest in quality versus quantity). Women's Artisanal Black Leather T-Strap Sandals Calypso Shoes 4 UK Ancientoo