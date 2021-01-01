The lights of the city inspired the Penthouse. The bi-color fringe communicates a unique sense of movement and brightness to these unconventional slippers. The Blue color is a guarantee of functionality and relaxation, as it is easy to clean, easy to match, and easy to love! Thanks to our premium satin, our slippers are soft like a cloud, delicate like a flower, and light like a feather. Each pair of Hoomie's slippers is handcrafted in Italy. The perfect combination to make you feel good is non-negotiable: addictive comfort, premium quality, and chic design. To take care and clean up the velvet, our artisans suggest warming it up (e.g. using the steam of iron) and brushing it delicately. It will come back as good as new! These slippers are made of Italian velvet for the upper, while we use only our premium leather for the lining and the sole. On top of this, the slip-on design maximizes your comfort and functionality. Women's Artisanal Blue Leather The Penthouse Slippers Shoes 3 UK Hoomie