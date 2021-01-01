The three fold wallet is made with durable and full grain 100% Upcycled leather. Zip closure Inside zip coin pocket Has a detachable wrist strap More than 10 card slots Upcycled Leather Hand crafted by female artisans Full-grain leather is the strongest and most durable leather. Additionally, since the grain is so tight, it resists moisture very well. Over time, full-grain leather will look nicer and nicer and develop a patina from being handled. Pre-Protected. No additional spray required. Keep the wallet out of ink, water and dust. Clean it gently with soft cloth. Lifetime Warranty We believe in making unique and long-lasting products. As a customer, once you will start using our products, you will definitely want to come back for more! Leather over the years will change appearances to a more aged look. If for any reason you experience any kind of hardware related issues, or breakage in the leather, don't hesitate to contact us and we will repair it or replace after checking what the issue is. Women's Artisanal Leather Three Fold Wallet (Tan) RISA VANCOUVER