This slim-heeled backless loafer is a wardrobe essential that transitions effortlessly through all weather months. The Tilda Slide features an elegant curved loafer-inspired upper and a hand-carved 1" wooden heel. Equal parts nonchalant and refined, these slides will instantly elevate any look. 100% Genuine Italian Leather. Spot clean. Women's Artisanal Blue Leather Tilda Slide Shoes 4 UK Thelma