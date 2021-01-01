Mania Yet another minimalistic design, this comfortable sandal gives you the sensation of not wearing anything. Perfect for the hot summer days Mania can be matched with a dress and is ideal for any outing to the beach, bar or the city. Handmade in Greece We use: High-quality leathers (from the island of Crete without chemicals with natural tan). Elastic modern sole (for more comfort) They are handmade (by experienced sandal manufacturers) They are timeless (so we invest in quality versus quantity). Our sandals are designed by Dimitris and his team and are made in the shadow of the Acropolis in Athens by specialized craftsmen using traditional techniques that have existed for centuries. A feminine aesthetic distinguishes Ancientoo. Without chemicals, the natural tanning skin grows beautifully with time and wear. The collection is inspired by the ancient Greek gods and myths Women's Artisanal Brown Leather Toe Ring Sandals Mania Tan Shoes 5 UK Ancientoo