Well-crafted and unambiguously glamorous suede sandals with embroidery golden rivets. Do not use any water or solvents to clean leather To clean smooth leather use a soft, dry cloth Keep shoes in dust bag when not in use The heel measures approximately 9 cm / 3, 6 inches Upper - natural suede leather Insole - leather Slip-on, adjustable ankle strap Handmade in Poland Women's Artisanal Blue Leather tte Suede Sandals With Rivets Shoes 6 UK Angelika Jozefczyk