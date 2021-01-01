Ganor Dominic's Zelos boots are the perfect style that will effortlessly take you from one season to the next. Embellished with buckles and studs, these boots were inspired by a Greek God of dedication which gives the style its unique feel of empowerment. Easy to style with everything from feminine floral dresses to jeans and a leather jacket in the colder weather, this style is made from the best Italian leathers and features the brand's signature embossed face on its tongue. Ganor Dominic's shoes should be handled with care and stored in their original dust bag after each use. By treating your pair with care and attention, you will be rewarded with a staple wardrobe piece that can last a lifetime. Smooth Leathers Smooth leathers require regular care. They should not be exposed to direct sunlight or humidity for extended periods. Clean with the help of a soft and dampened cloth. Once the leather is dry, you may polish it in circular strokes using a colorless wax and soft cloth. We recommend the application of a rubber protection on leather soles as the material is extremely smooth and might get slippery. Women's Artisanal Black Leather Zelos Buckle Shoes 6 UK Ganor Dominic