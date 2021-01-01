The Lebialem Highland Collection is inspired by the natural beauty of the Cameroonian Rainforest. The collection features Rainforest Jasper & Moonstone which are a stunning combination and provide both balance and a deeper connection to nature. As Ambassadors to The Cross River Gorilla Project (CRGP), SALOME supports the charities efforts to save the critically endangered Cross River Gorilla, which inhabit the Lebialem Highlands in Cameroon. 10% of all sales from this collection will be donate to the CRGP to support their conservation efforts. Stones used in this collection: RAINFOREST JASPER - Ancient cultures believed Rainforest Jasper could bring happiness and a joy for life. It is also said to provide a stronger connection to the great forests and green areas of the planet, as Rainforest Jasper encourages you to have a deeper, more genuine love for the earth. MOONSTONE - A gem for intuition. Moonstone helps harbour one's feminine side & is said to aid empowerment and balance. Avoid harsh chemicals. All stones are natural stones and may vary from the product pictures. Women's Artisanal White Lebialem Highland Moonstone Bracelet SALOME