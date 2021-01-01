Leopard is our favorite color! An authentic worn-in pullover that will make you look put together while keeping you comfy on the laziest of days. Finished with a slight high-low, raw-edge hem that will not unravel. Proceeds from our animal collection support the Wildlife Conservation Society. WCS works to save wildlife and wild places in nearly 60 countries and across the ocean. Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Women's Artisanal Black Leopard Animal Print Crewneck Sweatshirt Large Zenzee