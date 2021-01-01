This stunning bag transports you to those magical evenings you must've spent on the beaches when the sun lightly touches the sky-blue horizon and just for a few minutes the entire creation seems to have turned into a dazzling hue of pink. Handcrafted with metal pieces and real mosaic tiles, this particular design goes beautifully well with springtime pastels and summery floral prints. Even with solid colors, you can carry this charmer and make an impressive style statement. Like all other bags at Naeela, this bag is also a one-of-a-kind masterpiece and we're sure it'll complement your quirky, unconventional personality effortlessly! Please use a damp cloth to clean any dirt. Do not wash or use soap. Women's Artisanal Lila Clutch Large NAEELA