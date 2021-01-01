Soft-washed, pure cotton, woven especially for NoLoGo-Chic and ultimately hand block printed by skilled artisans. Here is the new addition to our loungewear collection, a maxi-dress to wear where you will. At home, at weekends, sleeping, lounging or lazing or to wear most days on holiday. This beautiful dress is ready and waiting for you when you need to take some time for yourself. There is a neat yoke with contrast piping, with a few delicate gathers and three-quarter length sleeves. his gorgeous garment is hand printed in 6 metre lengths, therefore every garment will be slightly different Block printing is a centuries-old craft, using hand carved wooden blocks. Though it might be the simplest and slowest of all textile printing methods, it some of the most beautiful results. Fabric printed by such methods only become more loved over time. We recommend hand wash or machine wash with similar colours at 30 degrees. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal lilac Cotton Botanical Maxi - French Dress Medium NoLoGo-chic