High-Waist Shimmery Legging Gaby in Lilac, this legging is incredibly comfortable and pretty. Think of a thick silky material with the perfect amount of sports stretch added to it, then think of it hugging your body! That's how the Gaby legging feels. Designed with shaping features, the perfect shade of Lilac and a very discreet shimmery finish. LEVEL OF COMPRESSION: COMP3 (See more on page "legging guide") Top Quality Brazilian Sports Fabric: 92% polyamide 8% Elastane. Tech Material: Fast Dry, Breathability, UV Protection SPF 50. Power Support: Thick Material, shaping features. Not See-through. High-Waist: Designed with high-rise, wide waistband for tummy control to keep you hugged in and shape silhouette. Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit. True to size. Do not tumble dry Do not dry clean Wash with similar colours Wash at normal temperature Women's Artisanal lilac Silk High-Waist Leggings Glow XS Rhaika London