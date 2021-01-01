Albert's Nights is a classic Bakerboy flat cap crafted in crisp washed black linen with a distinctive headband around the back and a stud button in the peak. Summer hat, 100% linen Brush your cap using a bristle hat brush. Using steam from a household kettle, brush to fend off any dust and revive the grain. Shake off any rainwater and allow your cap to dry at room temperature. Avoid drying on radiators as this can cause shrinkage. Women's Artisanal Black Linen Albert's Nights Bakerboy Hat XL Mister Miller - Master Hatter