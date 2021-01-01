Make a fashionable splash on your next vacation with our sleek one-piece swimsuit. Made from Italian Lycra that comfortably moulds to your curves, it features a one-shoulder silhouette with a wide strap for maximum support. A keyhole cut-out at the front adds a seductive touch, while a side panel with ruching details offers a figure-flattering effect. Style it with our kimono when lounging poolside, or pair it with linen pants or denim shorts for a cool post-swim look. Italian Lycra: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Made in Bali Multiple self-ties Unpadded Hand wash only Maximum temp 30 degrees Do not dry clean Do not iron Do not bleach Details Women's Artisanal Black Linen Christine One-Piece - Noir Small SAKURANNA