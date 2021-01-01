Checked linen gauze allover-print boatneck tunic dress with puckered texture. Concealed back zip closure. 34" length. Adjustable elasticized toggle drawcord long sleeves can be adjusted for desired length. Concealed zipper at neckline for easy entrance. Can be styled as a dress or a top. The inspiration for the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection stems from the last uncompleted novel, "The Garden of Eden", by Ernest Hemingway. This book is Staci Snider's reoccurring daydream of travel, freedom, love, and life in all of its vastness and complexities, and the constant lure of the sea. 100% LINEN. DRY CLEAN ONLY. Women's Artisanal Linen Cote D'Azur Dress XL SNIDER