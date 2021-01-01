Our exquisite dream-catcher embroidered tunic dress is a garment to love and treasure. Inspired during a visit to the amazing Museum of the American Indian in New York. There are embroidered accents around the pretty V neck ending in a fabulous embroidered Dream Catcher feature. As ever, the fabric is beautiful mid-weight linen with our special soft wash handle. The sleeves are three quarter and the hem has our signature deep double border. Soft washed pure linen made from European flax. Machine or hand wash on reverse at 30 deg. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal White Linen Dream Catcher Embroidered Line Tunic Dress Small NoLoGo-chic