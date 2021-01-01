Flowy mini skirt with adjustable tie-belt. Golden Hours: Feel the heat of happy summer days with the light ocean breeze and the smiling face of the sun on your body. Kimonos in hues of roasted coffee brown and light sand, voluminous linen suits accompanied by feminine pieces are putting you on the fast track to summer fun. Strong pieces that help you take a clear stance are awaiting. 65 % Viscose 35 % Viscous Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Do not Bleach Women's Artisanal Brown Linen Flowy Wrap Skirt Large NOCTURNE