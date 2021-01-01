Our fabulous Ikat inspired tunic dress comes in gorgeous tropical minty-greens and berry pinks. There are embroidered accents around the pretty V neck. As ever, the fabric is beautiful mid-weight linen with our special soft wash handle. The sleeves are three quarter and the hem has our signature deep double border with little side slits. Loose fit. 100% Pure washed linen made from European flax. Hand or machine wash at 30 degrees. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal Green Linen Ikat Flower Embroidered Dress XL NoLoGo-chic