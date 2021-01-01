This beautiful tunic dress is printed in a gorgeous combination of blue and soft gentle pinks inspired by tropical islands with their exotic flowers. As ever, the fabric is mid-weight linen with our special soft wash handle. The sleeves have a deep double cuff. Our classic tunic shape is loved by our wonderful customers around the world, it is easy-fit and gently skims the body. There is a deep double hem, a NoLoGo essential, for weighting the garment whilst wearing. Three-quarter-sleeves and properly bound pockets (deep enough for keys and phone) along with a row of pretty shell buttons beneath a neat V-neck. Wear on its own with favourite sandals or co-ordinate with jeans/leggings or plain dyed linen pants for an elegantly-casual look. Soft washed pure linen We recommend machine or hand wash on reverse at 30 deg. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal Blue Linen Lagoon Tunic Dress XXL NoLoGo-chic