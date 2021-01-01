Simply super, our best selling Maxi Dress in our new Lime Flower Print. Inspired by a tropical monsoon, this cool floral design will make a statement wherever you travel. Made in soft washed linen, this fabulous dress has three-quarter sleeves ending with a turn-back double cuff. A neat neckline has a yoke with a few gathers gracefully falling beneath. There are side slits. Wear with pretty sandals all summer long. 100% pure soft washed linen made from European flax. Machine or hand wash at 30deg. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal Green Linen Lime Flower Line Maxi Dress Small NoLoGo-chic