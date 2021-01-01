Our Mia ruffle maxi dress in pure white is a summer showstopper, part of our brand-new 100% linen collection. Her dramatic ruffle sleeves and tiered hem are balanced with a flattering simple bodice, gathered waist and square neckline. Also available in pink. Details: Smocked back side seam pockets Tiered hem 100% linen Care: Please gently hand-wash our dresses in cool water or use a cool 30 degree hand wash setting, cool iron and do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Grey Linen Mia Ruffle Dress Large Dilli Grey