This great mid-length digital print stylish & chic cocoon coat has a linen look and feel! The coat is finished with hidden snap buttons front fasting & has dropped shoulders. The brick orange color lining adds quality. The two hidden pockets on the sides add function to style. This coat has three-quarter sleeves which add extra chicness. Care: Dry clean only Composition: 100% Polyester Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Orange Linen Mid-Length Dropped Shoulder Abstract Digital Print Cocoon Coat Small Lalipop Design