The Paige shirt is a regular fit, relaxed shirt. It is collared, with a centre button closure and a single patch pocket at the front. The Paige shirt is wearable and versatile, and can be worn completely closed or open, with the regular fit single button cuffs worn down and closed or open and rolled-up. 100% Linen This is a lightweight, luxurious, absorbent, and breathable fabric, derived from the flax plant. Linen is one of the most biodegradable fabrics, it also the oldest know fibres, as well as one of the most sustainable. Cold, Hand Wash Women's Artisanal Black Linen Paige Shirt XL K By Kaia