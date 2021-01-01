Gorgeous Palm Springs in the 1970's is the inspiration of our fabulous palm leaf maxi. In elegant apricot linen with a silky tonal palm leaf embroidery. Pretty neckline with a row of delicate real shell buttons, and three quarter turn back sleeves. Side slits for ease of walking. Totally unique and comes in very limited quantities. Soft washed pure linen We recommend machine or hand wash, (on reverse to protect the embroidery) at 30 deg. Iron on reverse if preferred. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Linen Palm Springs Line Maxi - Apricot Dress Small NoLoGo-chic