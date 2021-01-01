Ankle- length high waisted pants with side. Double pleat detail. False vent pockets at back and metal buckle belt. Golden Hours: Feel the heat of happy summer days with the light ocean breeze and the smiling face of the sun on your body. Kimonos in hues of roasted coffee brown and light sand, voluminous linen suits accompanied by feminine pieces are putting you on the fast track to summer fun. Strong pieces that help you take a clear stance are awaiting. 47% Polyester 27% Viscose 26% Lyocell Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry. Iron Low, Steam; Dry Clean Do Not Bleach; Remove Belt Before Cleaning;Delicate Garment;Handle with Care. Women's Artisanal Brown Linen Pleated High-Waisted Pants Large NOCTURNE