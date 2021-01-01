This new NARY addition is the perfect lounge piece for the home. The Song Saa Maxi Lounge Dress can be slipped on while relaxing at home or dressed up for the evening. Belt it with its matching belt for a fitted look, or wear it without for a more relaxed fit. Made out of 100% dead-stock linen leftover from fast-fashion factories in Cambodia. Wash linen products in low temperatures in lukewarm or cold water. Use the gentle machine cycle and use a mild detergent. Machine dry on tumble and on low temperatures. Once item is mostly dry, remove from dryer and lay flat to dry. PRODUCT DETAILS: Adjustable neckline, that ties in the front. Oversized balloon sleeves with ruffled cuffs Elastic in sleeve cuff for custom fit. Loose fit for ultimate comfort Comes with matching belt 100% dead-stock linen leftover from fast-fashion factories Ethically made in Cambodia Women's Artisanal Black Linen Song Saa Maxi Lounge Dress Medium Nary