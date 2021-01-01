Each season we create a new mosaic patterned dress and this year we have fallen in love with our fabulous cool, dove-grey geometric pattern, with a hint of fresh lemon. Inspired by the neat, clean lines of the amazing city of Tokyo. As ever, the fabric is beautiful mid-weight linen with our special soft wash handle. The sleeves have a deep double cuff and the hem has a plain dyed double borde, a NoLoGo-Chic essential, which gives weight to the dress whilst wearing. There are 2 neat bound pockets set in from the sides to give a neat silhouette. A narrow row of real seashell pearl buttons open from a neat V-neck. Soft washed pure linen We recommend machine or hand wash, on reverse, at 30 deg Iron if preferred Women's Artisanal Grey Linen Tokyo Mosaic Dress Medium NoLoGo-chic