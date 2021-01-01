A fingerprint is different in every human being. No two are completely alike. No two unlock the same door. You are as unique as your fingerprint. And uniqueness is powerful. Unlock your own way. Wonther Jewelry is 925 Sterling Silver 24K Gold Plated, created in recycled plate and carefully covered by a gold layer, which gives it a bold hue. It is part of the natural process for gold-plated pieces to lose their color intensity over time. Care: Avoid water when wearing your piece: Before exercising or showering, remove your jewelry. Avoid contact with chemicals: put on your jewelry only after you apply cosmetics, perfume or hair spray. Keep the shine: Clean your piece by gently buffing it with a dry microfiber cloth. Protect it during storage: Wrap your jewelry in tissue paper or a soft cloth before storing to prevent scratches from other pieces of jewelry. Because of the beauty of their origins, we prefer synthetic diamonds. From atom to atom, synthetic diamonds grow in a laboratory, ensuring that they don't harm our planet. Care: Use warm soapy water and a toothbrush to clean the stone, dry it completely and make sure no residue is left behind. Women's Artisanal Gold Link Necklace Wonther