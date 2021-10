Soft cup underwire bra in tulle and lace with guipure detail appliqué. This bra has Louisiana Daisy floral stretch lace, and is unlined, with a wider bottom and back strap. The Guipure appliqué placed purposely to cover nipple area. Perfect fit and comfort while providing great lift. Hand wash, cold. Hang to dry. Recommended Care for best results: Hand wash & line dry Lace: 90% polyamide, 10% spandex Tulle: 86% polyamide, 14% spandex Made in China Women's Artisanal Black Louisiana Daisy Underwire Bra 32C Carol Coelho