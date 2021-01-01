Something about LUCIANNA has us wanting to channel our inner Daisy Duke in micro cut offs and a cute straw hat. Classic Americana vibes with the simple shape with its gorgeous golden beading. Its made with black Italian Lycra (eco-friendly) and hand embroidered gold bullion flower motif with crystals. They are low waisted bottoms and fits true to size Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal Black Lucianna Bikini XS Oceanus