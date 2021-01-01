This Golden Horseshoe pendant is a unique addition to any jewelry collection. 14kt gold-filled wire has been hand-hammered and forged to create a unique necklace that is anything but basic. Go ahead - layer it up or rock it solo. 14kt Gold-Filled pieces are water resistant, sweat proof and made to last. To best care for you 14kt Gold-Filled pieces we recommend using a mild liquid soap and water then dry thoroughly with a clean dry cloth. 14k Gold-Filled pieces will not oxidize or discolor, so you can wear your jewelry every day, everywhere. Women's Artisanal Gold Lucky Horseshoe Pendant Necklace CARDEN AVENUE