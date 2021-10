A Lucky Wren Coin in a burnished finish with a lucky and charming gold horseshoe charm, a wonderful contrast between vintage and burnished with the burnished sterling silver coin and shiny gold horseshoe on the shiny silver ball chain which measures 20". A unique and great layering necklace piece worn with shorter necklaces. A silver polishing cloth can be used to keep gold horseshoe shiny and chain shiny Women's Artisanal Gold Lucky Wren Coin & Horseshoe Charm Necklace Harry Rocks