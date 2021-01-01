This collection celebrates the beauty and magic of life's special moments. The Magical Beginnings collection is comprised of solid 14k gold pieces in classical motifs, encrusted with diamonds and variations offered with precious gemstones. Collect these pieces with a loved one as a symbol of togetherness and your shared life journey. Listing includes fixed bail. Inquire for charm bail option. Chain sold separately. Ri Noor jewelry is made by hand featuring detailed workmanship. Be careful to avoid dropping or banging as physical impacts can result in damage to the pieces including stones falling off. To care for your Ri Noor jewelry, take caution to keep harsh chemicals away from the precious metal and stones. You may use a mild detergent in warm water to clean then pat dry with a soft, lint-free cloth. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your handmade jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris. Evaness by Ri Noor is a new collection of charms that evokes precious moments. Designed to be cherished and shared between generations, the collection of charms reinterprets classic motifs, reimagining them with a sense of playful exuberance and clean-lined beauty. The assortment of charms for bracelets and necklaces can be mixed together to create unique and personal combinations that create one-of-a-kind, personalized creations that celebrate the individuality of the wearer. Women's Artisanal Gold Magical Beginnings All Pave Diamond Chubby Heart Charm Pendant Mini Ri Noor