Our stunning Maika jumpsuit is the all-in-one perfect pick for statement dressing this party season. Channelling vintage vibes in chic monochrome, Maika features a halter neck top with a striking embroidered pattern, contrasted with ultra-flattering fit and flare cropped trousers. Add the finishing touches with a bold red lip and glam stiletto heels. Handmade Tie halter neck Embroidered pattern Fit and flared cropped trousers Back zip closure 100% polyester Dry clean only Proudly designed & made in the United Kingdom Women's Artisanal Black Maika Backless Lace Embroidered Jumpsuit Large Sarvin