The most glamorous swimsuit we have- with its killer beaded embellishment you are sure to stand out from the crowd. The retro square neckline and sultry high-cut leg allows the killer whale motif to stand out. This swimsuit is covered all over in crystal embroidery. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with saltwater or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal White Marina Swimsuit Large Oceanus