Made of recycled ribbed jersey with stretch, the Maya bra top in sunset orange has a twisted design with soft cups and wide shoulder straps for a comfortable feel. The piece can be worn on it own or can be layered for a day-to-night look. Slips on. True to size fit. The bra top is produced under a transparent and conscious policy in our family owned facilities in Vidin, Bulgaria. 91% recycled polyester 9% elastane Wash at or below 30°. Do not dry clean. Do not bleach. Iron, low temp. Do not tumble dry. Dry flat. Women's Artisanal Orange Maya Ribbed Bra Top XXS Bogdar