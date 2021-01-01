From Collection VI 'The longing to reunite, to feel connected again' Crafted in a Blue Bouclé Tweed with shimmering blue Lurex yarns, this Tweed top features a wide ruffled collar and drawstring ribbons at the hem for an adjustable fit, worn cropped or loose. Styled with tailored trousers here, the Tweed top can be layered on top of a turtleneck or worn under a coat. Partially Lined with crêpe & Fastened with Agoya button spray painted with matching blue colour, unlike dyed buttons the process does not do any harm to the environment. Main material: Reclaimed high quality Blue Bouclé Tweed with Lurex yarn, made into a limited numbers of 10 pieces. Hand Wash Main material: Reclaimed high quality Blue Bouclé Tweed with Lurex yarn, made into a limited numbers of 10 pieces. Women's Artisanal Blue Metallic Bouclé Tweed Top Small LIVIA TANG