This metallic leather t-shirt is effortlessly cool. Made from metallic leather, this metallic leather tee shirt will ensure you're no wallflower. This tee has a boxy fit and dips down on the back. A full length zip runs down the centre back. Fit - Box cut for a relaxed and loose fit. Fabric - 100% Leather Care Instructions - Specialist Dry Clean Only. However, we suggest you turn the tee inside out, hang outside in the shade to air, this along with using water based baby wipes to spot clean should be enough to avoid any need to dry cleaning. Women's Artisanal Metallic Leather Parker Tee - Pewter Small Manley