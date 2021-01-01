Handcrafted with recycled metal, yellow, and emerald-green mosaic tiles. Each of these bags is a one-of-its-kind artistic design. A truly unique clutch for a truly unique you! Own it, celebrate it, or gift it to make a lasting impression. This design is 100 vegan, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free. With space for your phone, it will transform your wardrobe effortlessly. This yellow clutch has a removable chain, converting the bag to a handy clutch or a shoulder bag Please use a damp cloth to clean any dirt. Do not wash or use soap. Women's Artisanal Yellow Mian Recycled Bag - Clutch Large NAEELA