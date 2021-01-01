As the moon increases the beauty of a midnight sky, the slant pintucks increases the charm of this midnight blue top. Like the moon the top can transform with two handcrafted block printed sleeves. The top represents different phases of your being, with just changing a sleeve, making it a must have for your wardrobe. This piece is functional yet traditional, it connects different stories while giving you the option to express the story you want. Wash separately or with similar colors Wash in cold water Do not bleach Tumble dry Iron at low temperature Dry clean Hand wash preferred Women's Artisanal Blue Midnight Sleeve Top XL Maatie