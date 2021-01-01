Our iconic Renata is back. Our team of designers have reissued our most iconic military jacket in its most ladylike guise. A jacket with trimmings and our famous signature metal buttons. To be worn with everything and at all times. At the risk of sounding cliché, we can classify it as a good buy for its versatility, one of the best in our wardrobe. In tailoring key, sophisticated and not excessive. We create works of art, small "Fabergé" jewels for your wardrobe. 65% POLYESTER 33% RAYON 2% ELASTANE Women's Artisanal Blue Navy Military Blazer Renata Red Large The Extreme Collection